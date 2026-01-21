Travel, Turnovers, And A Costly Night In Seattle For The Sceptres

It was the highest-scoring game in the PWHL this season, and an outlier in more ways than one. Toronto, who have had trouble scoring this season, set up a 2–0 lead before the game was three minutes old, only to watch momentum swing sharply in a contest that never fully settled. Seattle ultimately capitalized on turnovers and special-teams moments, handing Toronto a loss that drops the Sceptres into sixth place — with Seattle now just one point behind them and holding two games in hand.