Trickle Of Europeans Directly To The PWHL, Surge Coming Via The NCAA

The list of impact players coming to the PWHL from Europe has not been as complete as some hoped. This season players like Petra Nieminen, Viivi Vainikka, and Andrea Brandli will join the fold, but others including Hanna Thuvik, Sanni Rantala, Lara Stalder, Elisa Holopainen, and Sara Cajanova are remaining in Europe...at least for now.