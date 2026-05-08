Trickle Of Europeans Directly To The PWHL, Surge Coming Via The NCAA

While the movement of top European players coming from Europe and international leagues has been slower than hoped to the PWHL, there is a surge of talent coming from overseas to the NCAA, which will lead to a more cosmopolitan PWHL soon.
The list of impact players coming to the PWHL from Europe has not been as complete as some hoped. This season players like Petra Nieminen, Viivi Vainikka, and Andrea Brandli will join the fold, but others including Hanna Thuvik, Sanni Rantala, Lara Stalder, Elisa Holopainen, and Sara Cajanova are remaining in Europe...at least for now.
Some have found the transfer directly to the PWHL without having played in North America before difficult, which resulted in some players like Noora Tulus returning home after a single season.
But there are waves of European players heading directly to the PWHL, they're just coming via the NCAA first.
This season that list included first overall pick Kristyna Kalotounkova, and the upcoming 2026 PWHL Draft will have another wave like Nelli Laitinen, Josefin Bouveng, and Thea Johansson all coming to the league.
While the 2027 Draft will bring a handful more, including players like Czechia's Andrea Trnkova and Hungary's Emma Kreisz, it's the 2028 and 2029 drafts, and beyond, that will change the face of the PWHL.
In those groups, the number of impact European players who will leave the NCAA and head to the PWHL is significant. Those players also all entered the NCAA at a time where they knew the pathway to the PWHL exists, and primarily leads through the NCAA.
While the SDHL and PostFinance Women's League are alternatives, PWHL prepared players are showing themselves as significantly more prepared for the style of play, ice size, and speed.
The 2028 PWHL Draft class will be loaded with international players like Sweden's Mira Jungaker, Felicia Frank, Lisa Jonsson, and Nicole Hall; Finland's Julia Schalin, Emilia Krykko, Siira Yrjola, and Oona Havana; and Czechia's Michaela Hesova.
2029 is even more exciting with Sweden's Hilda Svensson, Jenna Raunio; Finland's Sanni Vanhanen; Czechia's Adela Sapovalivova and Tereza Plosova; Italy's Matilde Fantin; Switzerland's Alessia Baechler and Naemi Herzig; and France's Manon le Scodan.
2030 will continue the trend with players like Slovakia's Nela Lopusanova and Ema Tothova, Switzerland's Ivana Wey, Czechia's Linda Vocetkova and Barbara Jurickova; Sweden's Edit Danielsson and Nelli Svensson; and Finland's Tuuli Tallinen and Pauliina Salonen.
With players seeing the NCAA as the route to the PWHL, the line continues to stretch to each new recruiting class.
By the time the PWHL's current CBA expires in 2031, the league will still be predominantly Canadian and American, but there will be a new, distinct global look.