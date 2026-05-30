Troy Ryan Has "No Concerns" About His Dual Role With PWHL San Jose

"I think a big part of it is just trying to find a way to grow professionally, so extend myself a little bit professionally, I think, was really important to me," he continued. "I've seen a lot of coaches through hockey. I've seen a lot of coaches through different sports, maybe grind it out to the point where they're no longer wanted or no longer needed. I think it was really important for me to to branch off professionally a little bit and take on the role in more of a management situation. I think it's something that, although I've done it before at many different levels, I'm really excited to grow within the professional women's league. So I think that was probably the biggest thing, is just, you know, the opportunity to grow a little bit professionally, potentially extend my career is exciting, and then the opportunity to do this in a market like the Bay Area and San Jose was just something that couldn't pass up.