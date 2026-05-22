Troy Ryan Named Head Coach And General Manager Of PWHL San Jose

Former Toronto Sceptres head coach Troy Ryan has been named head coach and general manager of PWHL San Jose.
The PWHL has appointed Troy Ryan to the positions of general manager and head coach for PWHL San Jose.
Ryan becomes the first person to hold both roles in the PWHL. He most recently spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Toronto Sceptres, and has served as head coach for Canada's national team for the last six years.
“Troy is a consummate professional and culture driver who has excelled in leadership roles both in the PWHL and with Canada’s National Women’s Hockey Team on the international stage,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL executive vice president of hockey operations in a league news release. “Troy has a keen understanding of what it takes to build and lead a high-performing team, and his diverse set of experiences and competitive spirit make him a strong fit to hold the dual role of General Manager and Coach in San Jose.”
Ryan served as a coach and general manager in men's junior hockey in the Maritime Junior A Hockey League with the Campbellton Tigers, Weeks Crushers, and Halifax Tigers
“I’m honored and incredibly excited to help build this organization in San Jose,” said Ryan. “Expansion creates a rare opportunity to shape everything with intention from the standards and culture to the people and connection to the community. We want to build a team that plays with purpose, represents The Bay Area with pride, and helps to continue to grow women’s hockey on the West Coast. We know there is a lot of work ahead, and that is exactly what makes this opportunity so special.”
Ryan will begin building PWHL San Jose's roster on June 2 as the opening phase of the expansion player dispersal process begins, followed by free agency and the 2026 PWHL Draft on June 17.
Ryan will be stepping back from his role as head coach of Team Canada after an unsuccessful 2025-26 season that saw Canada lose to USA at the World Championships, Olympics, and for the first time ever, being swept at the Rivalry Series.
Last season Ryan and the Toronto Sceptres missed the PWHL playoffs for the first time.
Ryan joins Meghan Duggan (PWHL Hamilton), Manon Rheaume (PWHL Detroit), and Domi DiDia (PWHL Las Vegas) as the league's newest general managers.