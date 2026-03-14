Two Manitoba Natives Return Home As The PWHL's Takeover Tour Heads To Winnipeg

For Tabin and Larocque, the homecoming also brought their own journeys into focus. "Right away, I think of my grandparents who would drive me almost as much as my parents did from rink to rink all around Manitoba," Larocque reflected. "It's really special for me to be able to share that live with the people that have helped me throughout my career." That perspective is shared by Tabin, who spoke about growing up back in Oak Bank. "I think there were only three females at the time playing with the boys," she said. "All we had to really look up to was the Olympics, and to watch those girls on the big stage. Now, there's so many different levels of female hockey there, and it's cool that they get to watch us live now."