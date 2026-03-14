Two Manitoba Natives Return Home As The PWHL's Takeover Tour Heads To Winnipeg

With record-breaking attendance at prior stops this season and fan enthusiasm at an all-time high since the Olympic break, both Tabin and Larocque expect fans at Canada Life Centre to be entertained. "A lot of skill, a lot of physicality," said Tabin. "I think that's something that fans might not be expecting is the level of physicality in our league, and the speed. It's a fast game, so it'll be good." Larocque expects the atmosphere to match. "I definitely expect it to be loud. I think it'll probably be split, Charge and Victoire fans, which is great. I remember in 2018, with the national team, it was sold out and super loud. So I expect nothing less."