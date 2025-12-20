Undefeated No More, Frost Hand Boston First Loss Of Season

The Boston Fleet opened the 2025-26 PWHL season with a five game winning streak. That run ended Friday night on the road as the reigning champion Minnesota Frost beat Boston 5-2.

Minnesota jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with Kendall Coyne Schofield and Dominique Petrie scoring in the first period for the Frost. Britta Curl-Salemme added to that lead in the second period poking home a loose puck.

In the third period however, Boston looked like they might stay undefeated as rookies Olivia Mobley and Riley Brengman scored 24 seconds apart for Boston who held the pressure on Minnesota for the bulk of the third period.

With time running out, Boston pulled Aerin Frankel for the extra attacker resulting in two empty net goals from Katy Knoll and Kelly Pannek to put the game away.

Minnesota Benefits From The Break

Minnesota, like many teams, used the international break to their advantage. Coach Ken Klee shuffled the lines and worked on new combinations, which immediately paid off for the Frost.

Katy Knoll was one of those players who found herself in an elevated role alongside US national team members Taylor Heise and Kendall Coyne Schofield.

“The way [Ken Klee] coaches is everyone should be ready to play with anyone and everyone," said Knoll following the game. "That’s the style of hockey we like to play. We had a few days to practice and work with our new linemates, and figure out what their tendencies are, and where they are on the ice. To get those couple days of practice was really good, and to play with Kendall [Coyne Schofield] and [Taylor] Heise is amazing. They’re obviously such great playmakers as you saw on the ice. I think [the lines] may change even in the next couple games here, so just everyone be prepared to play with anyone is super important, and I think that’s the way we like to play.”

Boston's Streak Ends

Heading into Friday, the Boston Fleet were 5-0-0 allowing only two goals against and posting three shutouts in that stretch. Head coach Kris Sparre felt Friday's game was exciting, but ultimately the Frost earned their victory.

"It was an entertaining game, certainly if you're a fan. It was back and forth a bit," said Sparre. "I thought we had some sustained pressure from time to time. I would've liked to have seen it a little bit more, but credit to Minnesota that they played a solid game. They were hard all over the ice."