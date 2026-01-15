USA's Jane Daley Ties Single Tournament Goal Scoring Record At U-18 World Championships

She hit the mark in four games passing Caitlin Kraemer and Kendall Coyne Schofield who were the only other players to hit 10 goals, and tying Haley Skarupa who had 11 in 2011-12, who all required more games.
Daley also became the youngest player to reach 11 goals doing it at 16, which means she has another season of eligibility at the tournament, while Skarupa did it in her final season.
Other notable players Daley passed in her single season total were Marie-Philip Poulin, Alex Carpenter, and Brianna Decker who each scored eight goals in five games.
Jane Daley highlights
Daley, who plays for Shattuck St. Mary's, will have another chance to break the record herself when USA faces either Czechia or Sweden.