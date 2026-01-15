Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
USA's Jane Daley Ties Single Tournament Goal Scoring Record At U-18 World Championships cover image

USA's Jane Daley Ties Single Tournament Goal Scoring Record At U-18 World Championships

Ian Kennedy
1h
Partner
560Members·4.5KPosts
IanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

USA's Jane Daley passed a star studded lineup of players at the U-18 women's World Championships putting up the highest goal total ever in a single tournament.

Move over women's hockey legends, and make room for Jane Daley.

Jane Daley, a Medfield, Massachusetts product has tied the record for the most goals ever at the U-18 women's World Championships in a single tournament. 

After scoring three straight hat tricks, Daley scored a pair in USA's quarterfinal win over Hungary to tie the record.

She hit the mark in four games passing Caitlin Kraemer and Kendall Coyne Schofield who were the only other players to hit 10 goals, and tying Haley Skarupa who had 11 in 2011-12, who all required more games.

Daley also became the youngest player to reach 11 goals doing it at 16, which means she has another season of eligibility at the tournament, while Skarupa did it in her final season.

Other notable players Daley passed in her single season total were Marie-Philip Poulin, Alex Carpenter, and Brianna Decker who each scored eight goals in five games.

Jane Daley highlights

Daley, who plays for Shattuck St. Mary's, will have another chance to break the record herself when USA faces either Czechia or Sweden. 

PWHL
1