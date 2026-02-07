USA's Women's Hockey Blueline Proving A Difference Maker

Team USA has many strengths, but the dynamic nature of their blueline is proving a difference maker, and a strength that is hard to handle for opponents.
USA has a wealth of talented players representing the nation in women's hockey at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. From world class goaltending to scoring, there are few weaknesses on their gold medal favored roster. Perhaps their most notable strength early in the tournament however, has been USA's blueline.
Haley Winn and Megan Keller sit 1-2 in the PWHL in time on ice this season with Winn averaging a league-high 27:59, and Keller close behind with 26:50.
Keller is also the PWHL's leading scorer from the blueline this season.
When you add in Lee Stecklein, Cayla Barnes, Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, and Rory Guilday, the American blueline has a diverse set of skills and assets that have made the team difficult to handle.
Offensive Capabilities A Unique Weapon
In the PWHL, Keller leads the league in defensive scoring with 11 points in 14 games. When you flip to the NCAA, Caroline Harvey, a stalwart among World All-Star teams despite still being in her final season of collegiate hockey, is another elite offensive weapon. Through 26 NCAA games this season, she had 54 points, second in the nation only to USA teammate Abbey Murphy. Through two games, Harvey leads all American players with 12 shots.
USA also features Laila Edwards on the blueline. She was the 2024 World Championship MVP as a forward before transitioning to the blueline for this Olympic cycle. The group's willingness, along with Winn and Barnes to join or even lead the rush for the Americans has spread opposing defensive groups, and opened ice and opportunities for Team USA.
Keller has four points through two games, while Edwards has three to sit atop USA's team scoring. Harvey has been USA's time on ice leader through two games averaging 23:48 per game, followed by Keller and Edwards, who are the only other Americans over 20 minutes per game.
Size Hard To Handle
Not only is USA's blueline mobile and offensively gifted, they have unique size that allows their defensive group to take away more space, close passing lanes, and use their reach to open shooting lanes. Edwards tops all American skaters at 6-foot-1, followed by Lee Stecklein who stands 6-foot. Megan Keller and Rory Guilday are both 5-foot-11.
The lone exception is Cayla Barnes who stands only 5-foot-2, but she plays like she's among the biggest and more fearless on the ice.
USA's blueline size is something unique to women's hockey and is part of the reason USA's team averages an inch taller at 5-foot-8 than any other nation in Group A.
Considering USA left behind national team veterans including Savannah Harmon, Kali Flanagan, and Anna Wilgren, as well as NCAA riser Emma Peschel, this roster has depth on the blueline, and in their system, worth watching. USA's defensive talent could be the gold medal difference.