Vancouver Goldeneyes Acquire Three Forwards In Six-Player Trade With The Ottawa Charge

“Mannon McMahon can play all 200 feet, adding energy on the forecheck but also possessing great playmaking ability. Anna Meixner plays with grit and has a hard nose for the net. Anna Shokhina has really high-end skill and is an offensive shooting threat who can score goals,” Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey said of Vancouver's new players in a press release. “These players will make an impact at both ends of the ice. We want to compete with grit and speed, and these players embody those qualities and fit the way we want to play. We believe this move will strengthen our group both on and off the ice as we continue our inaugural season. We’re excited to welcome these three to Vancouver.”