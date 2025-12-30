Vancouver Goldeneyes Hire Four-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Charline Labonté

The PWHL's Vancouver Goldeneyes have hired that four-time Olympic gold medalist Charline Labonté. Labonté will join the Goldeneyes' hockey operations staff as Player Development Consultant.

“We’re so excited to have Charline join our team,” said Vancouver Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey. “She has tremendous experience as an elite player and Olympian and is one of the best to ever play our sport. We’re so happy that she can help guide and develop our players as they navigate their professional careers.”

From Boisbriand, QC, Labonté won Olympic gold with Team Canada in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014. Her decorated career on the international stage includes eight World Championship medals (two gold, six silver), winning Top Goaltender honours at the 2009 event. Prior to starring for the Canadian national team, Labonté became just the second female player after Manon Rhéaume to play Canadian major junior hockey, appearing in 26 games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL in 1999-00.

Labonté attended McGill University, where she earned a teaching degree and a master’s in sport psychology. She spent the 2006-07 to 2011-12 seasons with the Martlets, helping lead the team to three national U SPORTS titles. She remained with McGill for another five seasons on staff as a goaltending coach, beginning in 2012-13.

She finished her playing career with four seasons in the CWHL, winning the Clarkson Cup with the Montréal Canadiennes in her final season (2016-17). In addition to claiming the championship title, Labonté was named the Clarkson Cup MVP and earned her third consecutive Goaltender of the Year award. She has worked as a goalie coach and sport psychology consultant since 2017.