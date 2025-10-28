Vancouver Signs Trio Of Draft Picks Headlined By Jobst-Smith

PWHL Vancouver inked a trio of 2025 PWHL draft picks in Nina Jobst-Smith, Brianna Brooks and Madison Samoskevich. Jobst-Smith agreed to a two-year deal, while Samoskevich and Brooks signed one-year contracts.

“We’ve built a good group of young players heading into our inaugural season, including draft picks Nina, Brianna and Madison,” said Cara Gardner Morey, PWHL Vancouver General Manager.

“We’re excited to see the competition for roster spots unfold at Training Camp in Vancouver in just over a week.”

Jobst-Smith was one of the top defenders picked in the 2025 draft. She was chosen in the third round, 19th overall by her hometown Vancouver. Jobst-Smith is a stalwart on Germany's senior national team and was a WCHA second team All-Star last year with Minnesota Duluth.

“I’m so excited to be joining Vancouver and to have the opportunity to be a part of this amazing organization,” said Jobst-Smith. “It is a dream come true to be lacing up my skates for the city and people who first made me fall in love with this game. I can’t wait to get started!”

Brooks joins Vancouver as a fourth round pick, 32nd overall coming from Penn State, while Samoskevich was Vancouver's fifth round pick, 39th overall out of Quinnipiac.

“Signing with PWHL Vancouver is a dream come true," said Brooks. "I feel so honoured to be a part of the growth of women’s hockey and PWHL Vancouver. Every challenge and sacrifice I’ve made in my career has led me to this moment and I wouldn’t be where I am today without my amazing support system. I am beyond grateful and excited for what lies ahead in this next chapter. I can’t wait to explore the beautiful city of Vancouver and call it my new home.”

“Signing with Vancouver means so much to me,” said Samoskevich. “Being part of this team’s first year in the PWHL is really special, and I’m excited for the chance to help build something new alongside such talented players and staff. I can’t wait to get started at Training Camp and get to work.”

Vancouver will open their training camp November 7 before dropping the puck for their inaugural PWHL campaign November 21 at home hosting PWHL Seattle at the Pacific Coliseum.

