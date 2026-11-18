Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Vegas Vanguards / PWHL
Vegas Vanguards / PWHL
Nov 18, 2026 6:34 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 6:34 PM
Kim Weiss is set to step behind the bench as the inaugural head coach for the Las Vegas Vanguard. The 37-year-old sees opportunities for players, and within the adaptations made by the PWHL this season, including for her Las Vegas team.
The PWHL is introducing new rules for the 2026–27 season, including expanded allowance to play the puck with a high stick and a preseason experiment that gives teams a choice between a penalty shot and a power play in overtime.
Vegas head coach Kim Weiss welcomes the changes, seeing opportunities to showcase players' skills, improve game flow and potentially introduce new considerations for coaches when putting together their lineups.
One of the most significant changes is to Rule 82, which governs high-sticking the puck. Players will now be permitted to bat the puck above shoulder height and subsequently gain possession without play being stopped. The rule also allows players to cradle the puck on their sticks above shoulder height, lacrosse-style, during regular play.
The changes extend to scoring plays, allowing goals on high-stick deflections that previously would have been disallowed.
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Weiss believes the distinction between a legal and illegal deflection has until now been restrictive.
"You go from deciding that tipping a puck in from above the crossbar is not a skill play, but below the crossbar it is," Weiss said. "Obviously it's a skill play, and the fraction of an inch that determines one from the other shouldn't dissuade a player from using their abilities."
For Weiss, the change is also about giving players more opportunities to demonstrate skills they have spent years developing.
"The players work tremendously hard to acquire things like hand-eye coordination and any other ability that they do in the offseason, and so it's allowing them to showcase their abilities."
The league is also experimenting with a different approach to overtime penalties during its 12 preseason scrimmages.
Under the trial rule, a team awarded a minor penalty during three-on-three overtime can choose between the traditional four-on-three power play or a penalty shot taken by any eligible player in its lineup. All preseason scrimmages will include an overtime period and shootout, regardless of the score.
Weiss sees a potential advantage in the penalty-shot option.
"I think the exciting thing about a penalty shot is it's a guaranteed Grade-A opportunity," she said. "There's plenty of power plays, whether it's in regulation or it's in overtime, that you might not even generate a shot on net, let alone a Grade-A opportunity."
Weiss pointed to research she and her coaching staff did on NHL power-play conversion rates. They found that four-on-three power plays converted approximately 17 percent of the time, compared with 22 percent for five-on-four advantages and 38 percent for five-on-three situations.
"I thought that four-on-threes would be more valuable than they are," Weiss said. "I think it's a harder power play to generate in some ways, and it's not something as a coach you practice often."
The experiment could also have implications beyond the immediate decision between a penalty shot and a power play.
If the option does carry over to the regular season, Weiss believes it could even influence roster decisions.
"If you have a player that's a really special player in the shootout and penalty shot scenario, that's some valuable points on the line that maybe now you're dressing a 13th forward, knowing that you could put her in for a moment like that in the game," she said.
"For me, I think it creates more value for more players potentially, which is always great for this league as they're adding roster spots and things of that nature."
While the overtime option is for now only a preseason experiment, Weiss is enthusiastic about the PWHL's willingness to explore changes.
"I think the PWHL does a great job at looking for little edges and little areas of the game to both improve game flow but also potentially improve the product or make it exciting and different," she said. "So I'm excited to see it play out in action."
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