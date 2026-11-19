Nov 19, 2026 4:11 PM
With new PWHL roster limits and the removal of the reserve system, versatility will be key within PWHL rosters. Having players who can shift between forward and defense will be an asset for teams when injuries or suspensions strike.
Maddy Samoskevich•Noemi Neubauerova•Michelle Lowenhielm•Dominika Laskova•Emilie Lavoie•Samantha Isbell
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