Seattle gained a similar level of versatility with the signing of Noemi Neubauerova. Neubaurova was a forward throughout minor and collegiate career, and tried to crack the PWHL as a forward with Toronto after they selected the Czech national team forward in the 2024 Draft. After spending much of that season out of the lineup, Neubauerova signed in Switzerland and spent the year transitioning to the blueline. She's since played the role at the Olympics and World Championships for Czechia, and will start on Seattle's blueline, but with the Torrent knowing they have a highly capable forward if needs present.