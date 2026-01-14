Victoire Halt Ottawa's Charge Up The Standings

“I liked how people stepped up. I liked how Darkangelo stepped into a role that that we really needed her to be in tonight, against their two top lines on the other side," said Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie. "That was great. (Hayley) Scamurra fit in quite well there. And she's a workhorse, and she did her job. And that line had great looks as well. And (Kaitlin) Willoughby getting a breakaway, we were putting pucks into the neutral zone, we were using our speed. I liked the contributions throughout the whole lineup.”