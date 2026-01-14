Victoire Halt Ottawa's Charge Up The Standings

The Montréal Victoire snapped the Ottawa Charge's six game winning streak with a 2-1 victory over Ottawa at Place Bell last night.
If was the first meeting between the teams since Ottawa eliminated Montreal from the 2025 PWHL playoffs. Opening the scoring was former Charge and current Victoire forward Shiann Darkangelo. Darkangelo picked up her second point of the game assisting on Jessica DiGirolamo's goal to make it 2-0 for the Victoire. Ronja Savolainen got the Charge back into the game, but Montreal's defence stepped up and held the score at 2-1 for the win.
“I liked how people stepped up. I liked how Darkangelo stepped into a role that that we really needed her to be in tonight, against their two top lines on the other side," said Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie. "That was great. (Hayley) Scamurra fit in quite well there. And she's a workhorse, and she did her job. And that line had great looks as well. And (Kaitlin) Willoughby getting a breakaway, we were putting pucks into the neutral zone, we were using our speed. I liked the contributions throughout the whole lineup.”
For Darkangelo it was a significant game getting to face her former team for the first time.
“It's always fun to play against the team that you were on, but just in general, it's fun to play hockey and be out here," said Darkangelo. "It's fun that we just played a game, had a day off and get to go again. So just thought we built off the last game in the third period and brought that momentum into today, and I thought we had a great team win, and everybody's energy was up, and it was a lot of fun.”
Ottawa knew the Victoire had the game circled after they ousted Montreal from the playoffs last season.
“Of course, they want to go at us. We beat them last year in the playoffs," said Ottawa head coach Carla MacLeod. "You sit on that in the off-season and you have a chance to go back at that team, you’re going to come out ready to go, and we saw that tonight. I don’t think there has been a massive change in the two teams this season. I just think they’re an awesome team and I think we are too.” C