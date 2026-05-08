Victoire Push Back-To-Back Champion Minnesota Frost To The Brink Of Elimination

“It was a good hockey game, I thought, both ways," said Minnesota head coach Ken Klee. "They scored goals in back-to-back shifts in about – it felt like – 30 seconds. All of a sudden, we blinked and we were up [1-0] then down 2-1, but I loved our resilience. I loved how hard we played. Obviously, our power play expects a lot of themselves, and I know they were disappointed and a little frustrated with not being able to capitalize, but we know it’s going to be a tight game. We had a great look at the end to try and tie it up, and it’s just one game. We’ve been here before. For us, we know it’s a long series, and we just have to bring our best tomorrow night.”