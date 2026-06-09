Viivi Vainikka Eyes Becoming The PWHL's Next Finnish Success Story

To many, Viivi Vainikka has long been ready to take the step into the PWHL. Still, for her, it has always been about maximizing development opportunities to ensure her success is sustainable in the long term.
Viivi Vainikka enters the 2026 PWHL Draft surrounded by much excitement. The Finnish forward has delighted fans over the years with her offensive performances while draped in her country's colours, and for her six-year SDHL career. And while it's been clear for some time now that Vainikka's skillset would likely successfully translate to the PWHL, she instead remained focused on continuing to grow and fine-tune her game until it truly was time. And that time has finally arrived.
Vainikka was born in Espoo, Finland, and, like many, started playing hockey because it gave her a chance to spend time with friends.
"That was the whole point about it," Vainikka said. "Just to be with friends and have fun. But then at the same time, the competition between us was so much fun. I think that was also one of the things that I liked a lot."
As is the case for many girls in their pursuit of hockey, Vainikka spent her youth playing on boys' teams, uncertain how far she could take that passion for the game, yet never letting that stand in the way. And that determination led her to join Finland's top league, Team Kuortane in the Naisten Liiga, at only 15 years old. The success she had earlier in her junior career carried forward with her.
"It was a lot of fun, I enjoyed it all," recalled Vainikka. "It was what I wanted to do and was a big step for me at that time. But it definitely helped me a lot to develop and get better at playing against bigger and stronger girls."
Over her four years with the club, Vainikka amassed 129 points in 112 games and saw offensive growth each year, culminating in a career-best season in 2019-20, in which she netted 28 goals for 52 regular-season points and added another 18 points in the postseason, another career milestone. Yet another example of what's become a through line in Vainikka's story: no matter the step she takes, growth, development and success follow right alongside.
Throughout Vainikka's career, wearing the Finnish colours has been a staple, from the U18 Women's World Championships right up to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. During her time with the national program, many have served as mentors, but two stand out in particular to Vainikka.
Forward Riikka Sallinen, one of the most decorated international players, has represented Finland at every level and was someone Vainikka leaned on as she was finding her own way within the program. "She was with the national team when I got there and in my first camps and tournaments," Vainikka said. "And from the start, she helped me and told me what it takes. Being able to see her every day was great, and I could get a lot of tips from her, and it really helped me."
The other name is one very familiar to Ottawa Charge fans: defender Ronja Savolainen, who taught Vainikka more than just how to be a good hockey player. "She's like a big sister to me," she said. "When I came to Sweden, I spent a lot of time with her outside of the hockey team. She taught me things outside of hockey, so there were a lot of good things I learned from her."
Each step of Vainikka's career has seen success, growth, and development, and her move to the SDHL was no different. She first spent five seasons with Luleå before moving to Brynäs this past year, helping the team to its first championship and being named MVP. During this chapter of her journey, Vainikka witnessed the PWHL's unveiling, and while the allure of playing in the league was strong, she knew she needed more time to work on her game.
"I want to play there as soon as possible, but I also want to be smart," Vainikka said. "I thought that the best decision for me was to stay one more year in Sweden and work on everything to be a little better. I want to feel ready when I jump there and to have that confidence. That's when I play my best game."
And with the extra year in Sweden now under her belt, she looks ahead at the opportunity that she's been waiting her whole life for: to play professionally in the best league in the world, against the best players in the world, in the PWHL. And with the draft around the corner, Vainikka is certainly nervous, but that doesn't begin to compare to the excitement she feels at the opportunity.
"It feels good, and it feels amazing," she said. "Sometimes, I really can't even realize that it's around the corner, but I feel ready. I'm nervous, but in a good way. It's amazing that now, finally, girls can also say that they can play in the highest league." Vainikka went on to add, "It's amazing that the league is now there and they give so many opportunities to young girls and girls in general to dream. I'm just so happy that it came, just so excited."
Viivi Vainikka began her journey playing the sport with friends. That competitive spirit, which has seen her play against boys, succeed in top leagues and internationally, has carried her to this moment and the PWHL, where she will look to continue the growth, development, and success that she's seen through every chapter of her story so far.