Viivi Vainikka Eyes Becoming The PWHL's Next Finnish Success Story

Forward Riikka Sallinen, one of the most decorated international players, has represented Finland at every level and was someone Vainikka leaned on as she was finding her own way within the program. "She was with the national team when I got there and in my first camps and tournaments," Vainikka said. "And from the start, she helped me and told me what it takes. Being able to see her every day was great, and I could get a lot of tips from her, and it really helped me."