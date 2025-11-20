Washington Capitals Support For Women's And Girls' Hockey Continues With PWHL Takeover Tour

The Washington Capitals have shown an interest in building women's hockey, and providing opportunities for girls in hockey for years. It's why Washington has always been tied to PWHL rumors, including prior to the inaugural season.

One of those initiatives, Washington's ALL CAPS ALL HER platform was first launched in 2021, more than two years prior to the launch of the PWHL. It's a program that brings women and girls to the ice in Washington, DC, as well as off ice opportunities to become fans, engage in hockey as a career, and more, with more than 3,500 women and girls participating since inception.

Those women and girls will have their first opportunity to see the best in the world in Washington when the PWHL comes to town January 18 with the New York Sirens and Montreal Victoire facing off for a 2pm puck drop at Capital One Arena.

“The Capitals have always been committed to growing the game at every level, and welcoming the PWHL to D.C. represents another proud milestone in that mission," Capitals senior vice president and assistant general manager Don Fishman told The Hockey News.

"From investing in local youth programs and celebrating women's college hockey, to now championing women’s pro hockey, supporting the women’s game has long been part of our organization’s foundation. We’re excited to celebrate the world-class talent these athletes will bring to D.C. with our fans and to continue to advance the future of women’s hockey.”

Capital One Arena is home to the NHL's Washington Capitals. It's a big step up for professional women's hockey in Washington as the last time pro women's hockey visited, it was a stop for the PWHPA's Dream Gap Tour that was played not at Capital One Arena, but at the Capitals' practice facility, MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The move to Capital One Arena, which has a capacity of roughly 20,000, is a significant change from the PWHPA stop played at an arena holding only 1,200 fans.

Washington is one of five American markets to get a PWHL Takeover Tour game this season, a list which also includes Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Detroit. Last season the PWHL Takeover Tour visited Seattle and Vancouver, who will formally join the league this season as expansion teams.