What Gives? The PWHL's Stacked Expansion Teams Sit Last Overall

In the league's inaugural seasons, many saw the talent the New York Sirens had on paper both on their blueline and up front and anticipated the team would contend, but it never played out that way with the Sirens finishing last overall in two consecutive seasons despite having some of the top individual scorers in the league. The storyline out of New York's locker room however, was that players were on very different pages, and that negative influences in their locker room impacted on ice performance, and team cohesion. It's what prompted general manager Pascal Daoust to leave many players expected to be protected, free for the taking in expansion, and for the GM to look at other ways to remake his roster this offseason.