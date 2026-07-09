What Kim Weiss' Time in Colorado Could Tell Us About PWHL Las Vegas

Kim Weiss’ tenure with the Colorado Eagles reveals a blueprint for building Las Vegas through meticulous preparation and high-speed organizational chemistry.
While Kim Weiss enters her first professional head coaching job without previous experience behind an AHL or PWHL bench as the lead voice, she arrives after spending the past two seasons with the Colorado Eagles, one of the American Hockey League's most successful organizations. Her path, from video coach to assistant coach, may offer some clues about what kind of team Las Vegas hopes to become.
The Eagles were more than just a winning hockey team during Weiss' tenure. Colorado consistently competed near the top of the Pacific Division while serving as the primary development pipeline for the Colorado Avalanche.
Before earning her promotion to assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 season, Weiss spent a year as Colorado's video coach. It can be an overlooked role, but it's often one of the most demanding on a coaching staff. Video coaches spend countless hours breaking down games, identifying trends, preparing reports and helping players understand the details that can decide games.
When she moved behind the bench as an assistant, those responsibilities didn't disappear. Weiss continued overseeing five-on-five video while taking on a larger role running practices, working directly with players and helping implement the Eagles' systems on the ice.
It's a background that suggests Las Vegas may become a team built as much on preparation as talent.
Chemistry Building
One of the biggest challenges facing any expansion team is creating chemistry in a short amount of time.
Unlike established clubs that return the bulk of their roster each season, PWHL Las Vegas will bring together players from different organizations, leagues and countries. They'll arrive with different habits, different systems and different expectations. Building cohesion won't happen overnight.
Ironically, that's not entirely different from life in the American Hockey League.
AHL rosters are in constant motion. Players are recalled to the NHL, reassigned to the ECHL, signed to professional tryouts or added through trades. Coaches are tasked with integrating new players quickly without sacrificing the team's structure.
Those experiences may prove valuable for Weiss.
Rather than trying to create chemistry through familiarity, she has experience creating it through communication and clearly defined roles.
That's likely to be one of the first priorities in Las Vegas.
The systems themselves remain to be seen, but Weiss' coaching background hints at the values she may emphasize.
Video work naturally lends itself to detail. It's less about dramatic tactical overhauls and more about reinforcing habits, supporting the puck, maintaining defensive positioning, making efficient decisions in transition and understanding where teammates are expected to be.
Coaching Journey
Weiss' coaching journey also stands out because it hasn't followed a traditional path.
Before reaching the AHL, she coached at the youth, junior and collegiate levels, steadily earning larger responsibilities along the way. Each stop required teaching as much as coaching, helping players improve individually while also fitting into a team concept.
That ability to teach may be just as important in the PWHL as it was in the AHL.
The players joining Las Vegas are already accomplished professionals. Many have represented their countries internationally or starred at the NCAA level. They won't need fundamental skill instruction.
What they will need is clarity.
Who kills penalties? Who quarterbacks the power play? What responsibilities come with each line? What does a successful shift look like? How does this coaching staff want the game to be played?
Those answers form the identity of a hockey team long before the standings do.
There's also another lesson Weiss brings from Colorado that may matter just as much.
Winning organizations tend to look similar behind the scenes. Expectations are consistent. Communication is clear. Every player understands the standard, regardless of where they are in the lineup.
The Eagles developed that kind of environment while consistently competing for championships and preparing players for the NHL. Weiss wasn't solely responsible for building that culture, but she was immersed in it every day.
Now she'll have the opportunity to build one of her own.