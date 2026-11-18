In many ways, New York's need and strengths are tied together. They have an abundance of depth, and need to find a way to unload a contracted player or two. If they can't, New York will risk losing a draft pick, or free agent invite who would be an upgrade to their own roster in favour of a signed player who can't be moved. Among the players New York may look to unload are veterans like Emmy Fecteau and Clair DeGeorge. If they can't shift one of both, it means they'll have to let go of draft picks like Katelyn Roberts and Naomi Boucher, or let Sarah Bujold get scooped by a team like Detroit who is desperate for a centre. They're also eight deep on the blueline, so there are options for New York to make a trade, even if they have to send two players for one, or simply unload a player for future considerations.