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PWHL
PWHL
Nov 18, 2026 12:11 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 12:11 PM
Players have arrived in their PWHL markets as training camps open. Now it's up to in camp competitions to decide the final roster spots. Each team enters knowing what they have, and many are also looking to fill needs.
PWHL camps open November 18. With a maximum of 20 players signed, each PWHL team is still looking to fill a handful of roster spots, and most, if not all, have needs.
Teams have been circling the trade market looking for ways to improve their rosters, but with depleted depth across the PWHL due to rapid expansion, making a trade to address one positional need could create a hole elsewhere.
Boston Fleet
The Fleet need scoring help. It's not something they're going to find on the market, because they have solid forward depth. There aren't many upgrades left in free agency. If anything, Boston could look to turn a player or two of that forward depth into a defensive upgrade at some point this season, but they have one of the best goalies in the league, four pro-ready forward lines, one of the top pairings in the league on the blueline, and plenty of character. In a league with depleted talent across the board, it could be enough.
Detroit Clutch
Detroit has seven capable defenders, and a spattering of elite forwards. The loss of Britta Curl-Salemme exposed their biggest issue, which is a lack of centres. Detroit should be looking at other camps, and teams with a full cup of forward depth in attempt to make a trade, using one of their defenders as bait. While their net is set for the next two seasons, it remains a point to watch because none of the netminders in Detroit's camp have PWHL experience. There have been trade rumblings already in the league, and it's hard not to see Detroit as a team desperate for help in their bottom six up front.
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Hamilton Havoc
Hamilton has very few holes. They have goaltending depth, defensive depth, and a strong mix of veterans and rookies. That's what they have. What they need, is to find a way to best utilize the assets they have. Looking at Hamilton's training camp roster, it's almost certain they'll be a target of other teams looking to improve their depth. The players Hamilton will likely release from camp will be better than those others have in camp. With no reserves, it means good players will be cut, but can Hamilton find a way to keep the best of the bunch? Or will they lose a handful to other teams?
Vegas Vanguards
On paper, Vegas is a team that's just going to be figuring it out. They have young talent who will need a few games to adapt up front, they have a top four group of defenders who can handle the load. This will be a team watching cuts and other camps closely as there's room for competition on between 11-14 up front, and their bottom pair of blueliners and defensive depth is not PWHL-worthy at the moment. If they can find a defender to add to the mix, it will go a long way.
Montreal Victoire
There's nothing dire in Montreal's needs. If there's one point to watch, it's how they compose their blueline. Maria Batalova is the wildcard in the mix, but it's a blueline that could find themselves able to handle the load, or they could falter without the star power of the past. Montreal has enough pieces up front to make a trade to bolster their blueline at some point this season, and Daniele Sauvageau won't wait too long if she feels it's a need. Overall, the Victoire look ready for puck drop, with a long term look at the point.
Minnesota Frost
Even with the loss of Kendall Coyne Schofield, Minnesota has sufficient forward depth relative to the rest of the league. Their blueline depth leaves a little to desire and could be a point they look to address as camp cuts come out. Still, Minnesota has good balance across the lineup. There's no telling who will back up Maddie Rooney. All eyes will be on Daria Gredzen to see what her ceiling in North America is. Overall, Minnesota looks ready for another season, and they've shown themselves as a team unafraid of making a trade to address roster needs.
New York Sirens
In many ways, New York's need and strengths are tied together. They have an abundance of depth, and need to find a way to unload a contracted player or two. If they can't, New York will risk losing a draft pick, or free agent invite who would be an upgrade to their own roster in favour of a signed player who can't be moved. Among the players New York may look to unload are veterans like Emmy Fecteau and Clair DeGeorge. If they can't shift one of both, it means they'll have to let go of draft picks like Katelyn Roberts and Naomi Boucher, or let Sarah Bujold get scooped by a team like Detroit who is desperate for a centre. They're also eight deep on the blueline, so there are options for New York to make a trade, even if they have to send two players for one, or simply unload a player for future considerations.
Ottawa Charge
Ottawa has depth at every position. What they need is to find out who will step forward and be their offensive leaders this season after losing Brianne Jenner and Emily Clark. Rebecca Leslie and Sarah Wozniewicz certainly looked up to the task at the World Championships for Canada, and Katerina Mrazova looked poised for a bigger contribution this season as well. If they can find a few more bounce backs, or breakouts, whether it's from Jenna Buglioni, Brooke McQuigge, of Michela Cava, or perhaps a rookie like Jordan Ray, things will look even brighter in Ottawa.
San Jose Sea Lions
There's a few areas to watch for San Jose. First is their blueline where San Jose has only five signed. Will they go with their own camp invites, or will Troy Ryan look across the league. Right now, it seems Ryan has everything he feels he needs as San Jose has not been a communicative team with the rest of the PWHL this offseason. Up front, San Jose has at least 14 capable forwards in camp, and finding a way to keep camp invites like Justine Reyes, Rhea Hicks, and Savannah Norcross will help bolster that depth. San Jose filled their final need bringing in Sandra Abstreiter to help fill the hole that will be left by Corinne Schroeder following her injury at Team Canada's selection camp.
Seattle Torrent
Seattle lost a lot, but potentially gained more in chemistry. If Alex Carpenter, Abbey Murphy, Julia Gosling, and Danielle Serdachny can get going up front, they'll have two difficult lines to handle. What Seattle needs is to find out who can fill in their defensive needs and if their crease can hold up. There's not true sure thing in their own zone for Seattle, and that's something every player on the ice will need to help with.
Toronto Sceptres
Toronto has a strong starter and one of the deepest bluelines in the league, but there are serious questions about this roster. Toronto saw an offseason exodus and there's no clear answer as to who will score for the Sceptres this season. They'll need rookie Kirsten Simms and veteran Jamie Lee Rattray to find magic, and significant growth from their second year players. Otherwise, it's going to be a long year in Toronto.
Vancouver Goldeneyes
Vancouver has the best defender, and potentially player in the world in Caroline Harvey. They protected their offensive weapons from expansion, and they've got a year of experience under their belt. They didn't live up to the sky high expectations of their inaugural season, but will have another crack at it this year. Defensive depth is a question mark, and this team needs to find chemistry, particularly on the power play. But in terms of needs, Vancouver just needs to put together the pieces they have and translate it into wins.
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