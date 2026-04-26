When The PWHL Expands, Here's A Look At The Top Women Who Could Step In As Head Coaches

One barrier that will keep some women from the league, and see others like former Boston Fleet head coach Courtney Kessel leave the league, is pay. Many of the NCAA's top coaches, like Ohio State's Nadine Muzzerall, make more by a significant margin coaching in the NCAA. There are other long term coaches who could all take PWHL jobs like Laura Schuler and Katie Crowley who could take jobs, but getting them to leave their programs is the other issue.