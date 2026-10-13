Which PWHL Veterans Could Be This Season's Surprise Scorers?

Detroit signed the 27-year-old to a three-year contract during the expansion process. Compher is capable of holding a top-six spot after her time in Toronto, where she ranked among the team's top four scorers in each of the past two seasons. With players such as Watts, Knight, Bilka and Curl-Salemme around her, Compher won't necessarily have to be the primary offensive option. That could also give her opportunities to play with more finishers than she has in the past.