While The Last Round Of PWHL Expansion Was Painful, This Time Around Teams Will Be Ready

Keeping some top players as free agents was a tactic both expansion teams used. In Vancouver, the Goldeneyes didn't add extra years to contracts for Jennifer Gardiner, Claire Thompson, or Sarah Nurse, while in Seattle there were no extensions for Alex Carpenter, Hilary Knight, Julia Gosling, Jessie Eldridge, or Aneta Tejralova. It means that if the players want to stay in those markets, they can, and there's nothing that can change that via expansion. In essence, by allowing those players to remain on expiring contracts, it gives Seattle and Vancouver a guaranteed opportunity to at least negotiate with their stars. Otherwise, they'd risk losing those players immediately passing them to yet another expansion team.