While Women's Hockey Players Attend NHL Development Camp, The PWHL's Absence Of Player Evaluation Opportunities Looms Large

When the PWHL does return, it's not like even the lowest levels of men's junior hockey. In the PWHL, the entire training camp and preseason process leading up to the season opener is two weeks. Last year for the Walter Cup champion Montreal Victoire, due to scheduling issues, the team was only able to practice three times and play two preseason games before they were required to submit their final roster and prepare to drop the puck days later for the season opener.