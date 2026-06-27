Who Should Be in San Jose’s Inaugural Leadership Group?

Leadership has followed Guilday throughout her career. At Cornell, she served as Captain for two seasons and helped guide the Big Red to one of the most successful stretches in recent program history. Her collegiate resume speaks for itself: 52 points in 106 career games from the blue line, three All-Ivy selections, and back-to-back First Team honors. Most importantly, teammates and coaches trusted her to set the tone on and off the ice, a trait that often translates directly to professional leadership roles.