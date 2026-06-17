Who Should PWHL Hamilton Target At The Entry Draft?

With Alina Müller and Brianne Jenner as their #1 and #2 centers, Hamilton is already well-placed to have strong possession and scoring on their top two lines. Emily Clark is a versatile winger who has speed to burn and can play anywhere in the top six. As well, Abby Hustler is a physical presence who has a scoring touch who will fit in on a third line easily. And Peyton Hemp is another useful depth forward with a lot of upside.