Who Should PWHL Hamilton Target At The Entry Draft?

With PWHL Hamilton off to a strong start already, the draft gives general manager Meghan Duggan an opportunity to fill roles in the expansion team's lineup.
Holding the sixth pick in each of the PWHL's seven rounds in the 2026 Entry Draft, Hamilton is in a solid position to build on the core it has signed already. General manager Meghan Duggan did an admirable job securing talented players at all positions to lead the expansion franchise on the right path.
With Alina Müller and Brianne Jenner as their #1 and #2 centers, Hamilton is already well-placed to have strong possession and scoring on their top two lines. Emily Clark is a versatile winger who has speed to burn and can play anywhere in the top six. As well, Abby Hustler is a physical presence who has a scoring touch who will fit in on a third line easily. And Peyton Hemp is another useful depth forward with a lot of upside.
Hamilton might look to add another two-way forward with some penalty killing ability and speed, and like all teams, finding someone with a natural scoring touch will be a priority.
On the blue line, they're off to a great start with Nicole Gosling as a cornerstone and Allyson Simpson as a fine second pairing stalwart. Zoe Boyd plays a solid physical game and Riley Brengman is a valuable bottom-pairing defender, so Duggan will have her radar on any hidden gems for the D core with either a rock-solid stay-at-home style, or another freewheeling skater who can break the puck out and start the offense.LAcey
Here are some options that might be available:
6th overall pick:
It seems likely with the jam-packed talent at the top that one of Lacey Eden or Kirsten Simms will be available here for Hamilton. Eden is the more likely of the two, and the speedy American star will be a great fit for one of the top two lines.
Eden led the NCAA with 77 points in 41 games last season, and scored over 50 points in her junior and senior seasons. Eden is also the only player ever to win four national championships, which she accomplished over five seasons.
The 24-year-old has already played at five World Championships with Team USA, and is not only a dynamic scorer, but a responsible two-way player as well.
Simms (or even Tessa Janecke) might be available here and they are also high-powered offensive players who would look terrific alongside Jenner/Clark/Müller.
18th pick (second round):
In the second round, names like Avi Adam, Elisa Holopainen, and Elyssa Biederman would potentially be available and all would make interesting additions to the Hamilton forwards. Holopainen, who played with Frölunda last season, is a high-risk, high-reward player who might be an ideal finisher with Müller. Colgate's Biederman is small but creative and has offensive smarts. Adam (Cornell) is a safer pick who brings a better defensive presence and could play an ideal third-line role.
30th pick (third round):
This is where Duggan might take the best player available, and might find a fit with someone like Jordan Ray, a center from Yale who could play behind Müller and Jenner, or a sneaky scorer like Boston University's Sydney Healey. If a defender such as Casey Borgiel from Colgate is on the board, she would be a nice fit as a puck distributor and right-shot blue liner.
42nd pick (fourth round):
If they haven't grabbed a defender yet, this is the round where Hamilton might be able to land Brooke Disher from Ohio State or Alyssa Regalado from Cornell – solid, stable third pair style players.
In the final two rounds, Duggan might take a risk and draft a boom-or-bust candidate (Laura Fortino?), a potential backup goaltender for Kayle Osborne, or a surprise Russian or older European player that would have some intrigue and who's worth taking a chance on to bring to training camp.