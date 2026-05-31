Will Any Team Poach A Free Agent As One Of Their Three Protections In Phase 1 Of PWHL Expansion

The other question remains, is there a team willing to make such a drastic move at this stage, knowing it means losing one of the top three players from their roster? Looking at the bottom of the PWHL standings, Seattle could make a call, and so could Vancouver if they feel like they missed in the mark in expansion. Montreal has already announced their protections, and Boston has a four player pool that they won't veer from. Toronto will look to re-sign their own top players first, and considering a few of the top free agents in the league are on their roster, it will be enough work to secure them, and Minnesota is in the same boat. Ottawa is going to watch a few of their free agents go into the expansion process, but they can get a start on free agency and negotiate with those players. Finally, New York has their three young star forwards to lock in, and letting any one of those walk for free isn't in the cards.