Winners And Losers Of Four Offseason PWHL Trades As The Results Begin To Speak

There were four trades this offseason across the PWHL involving 12 players who are now in the league. Three of those deals happened on draft day with the final deal between Minnesota and Vancouver coming on the eve of the 2025-26 season.

Here's a look at how each deal has turned out, and the early winners and losers.

Ella Shelton For Draft Picks (Casey O'Brien and Maddi Wheeler)

Ella Shelton remains a top defender in the league, and she's leading the Toronto Sceptres in time on ice. The problem however, is that the rhythm the Sceptres blueline had last year is off. It's not that Shelton is to blame, but the team simply didn't need another top defender. Only the Vancouver Goldeneyes have scored fewer goals per game this season than the Sceptres, and the addition of Casey O'Brien could have been a game changer. Meanwhile in New York, the Sirens have received key contributions from both O'Brien and Wheeler. Sometimes it's not about the biggest name, or the best individual player, but the best fit and mix for a roster. The Sirens have benefitted most from this deal, and while Shelton is an obvious contributor in Toronto, despite being on pace for a career low in points, the rest of Toronto's blueline looks off, and the proof is in the mix.

Winner: New York

Kristin O'Neill And A Pick (Callie Shanahan) For Abby Roque

This is an incredibly difficult move to measure. Abby Roque didn't fit in New York, and in fact had become a player the team needed to move on from. Since arriving in Montreal, Roque has been a fit, both on and off the ice, and she's clicked on the Victoire's top line alongside veteran stars Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey. While the New York Sirens added through subtraction with Roque, they also added a key veteran who has helped with not only their competitiveness, puck pursuit, and defensive play, but has started to show signs that her offensive game will flourish with the Sirens in Kristin O'Neill. It's impossible to factor in the impact of Shanahan, as the Sirens have yet to play her. The winner here isn't as clear as the stats say when you factor in all the intangibles, but the Victoire have certainly filled the void of their top line left by Jennifer Gardiner, and added new life to their team giving them the edge.

Winner: Montreal

Kristen Campbell And A Pick (Nina Jobst-Smith) For Picks (Kiara Zanon and Clara Van Wieren)

Kristen Campbell had a horrific first start for Vancouver, followed by a spectacular second start. There's no telling which Campbell will show up from here on out, which will tip the scales one way or another on this deal. Nina Jobst-Smith is expected to return this week and should be a noticeable boost on the Goldeneyes' blueline. In return, Toronto acquired Kiara Zanon, who has spent chunks of the season on Toronto's second line, and Clara Van Wieren who the team has almost exclusively deployed in a fourth line role. With Zanon playing just over 13 minutes a night, and Van Wieren playing less than 10, it's not so much about the potential impact the players could be having in Toronto, but rather about their deployment. If Toronto continues to bury young players, the end product won't be pretty for Sceptres fans as other teams improve and they remain stagnant. If there were odds on the outcome of this trade, they'd currently lean toward Vancouver with Jobst-Smith set to return. Until her impact is seen however, this one is a draw.

Winner: Tie

Denisa Krizova For Anna Segedi

Both are playing third line minutes for their respective teams, and both have yet to score this season, although Krizova has two assists compared to Segedi, who hasn't recorded a point. Both are also sitting right around 50% when it comes to Corsi and Fenwick possession numbers. This was a good trade for both players as people sending them to markets they were more comfortable in. Right now, the edge would likely go to Minnesota re-adding a veteran presence, particularly as Vancouver continues to struggle in the win column. That said, Segedi's upside remains evident and she'll only get better as she acclimatizes to the league.

Winner: Tie