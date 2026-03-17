Winnipeg Has Quietly Become A Leading PWHL Expansion Contender Before The League Has Even Visited The Market

"Hosting a PWHL game in Winnipeg brings an exciting opportunity for young female athletes to see what is possible and what they can strive toward in the sport of hockey. It’s especially exciting to welcome home three Manitoba athletes – Kati Tabin, Jocelyne Larocque and Logan Angers – who are already an inspiration for our community, but this will only grow, seeing them in action, in person on the professional stage. Our whole community is looking forward to cheering them on and seeing an incredible display of talent from both the Ottawa Charge and Montreal Victoire rosters.”