Wishlist Thinking: Possibilities Abundant For PWHL's Remaining "TBD" Games

The PWHL unveiled their complete 2025-26 regular season schedule October 1. At least, it was nearly complete.

The leagues provided dates for each match up in the now 120 game league-wide schedule for the PWHL, but there were still some unknowns. 20 games on the PWHL's schedule are still listed as "TBD" for location and time.

As they did last season, the PWHL is expected to announce a handful of in market games at NHL venues, like they did last season with games at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the Bell Centre in Montreal, and the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. The league is also expected to unveil a potentially expanded PWHL Takeover Tour after stopping in nine cities last year.

Two of those cities, Seattle and Vancouver, were ultimately awarded PWHL expansion teams.

With 20 games left unanswered on the current schedule, there's plenty of room for speculation, and anticipation over where those games could be.

For those "TBD" games, here's a wishful thinking list of possibilities.

Outdoor Games In Balmy January

Considering one of the NHL's two outdoor game setups the February 1 match-up between Boston and Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is inside the PWHL's Olympic break, that date is off the table. But the NHL's other outdoor game, the 2026 Winter Classic, which is set to be hosted in balmy Miami on January 3, sits next door to a pair of TBD games in the PWHL schedule. On January 3, Seattle is schedule to play Toronto, and Vancouver is slated to face Boston. Currently, the calendar at Miami's loanDepot park sits empty on January 3, the day after the NHL's Winter Classic. Could the league be planning their first outdoor game? It might be wishful thinking, but anything is possible.

Boston Gets Their Day At The Garden

Most fan bases in the PWHL were ecstatic with the release of the 2025-26 PWHL schedule. Fans in Boston greeted the schedule with mixed reviews seeing their home schedule broken into three parts - games at Tsongas in Lowell, games at Agganis in Boston, and games at a TBD location and time. For fans in either Lowell or Boston, it means 1-2 hours of commuting to get to close to a third of home games this season. Perhaps a home game at TD Garden would help ease that contempt, but the options are extremely limited. None of Boston's TBD home games are on a day the Garden is free of use. Two of those dates however, could involve a doubleheader with the NHL's Boston Bruins. On January 11, the Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 5pm puck drop, which doesn't leave much in terms of availability earlier in the day. If the PWHL opted for a 12:30pm puck drop, it would have the rink clear by roughly 3pm and allow for a quick turnaround. The only other date is the TBD April 11 game. The Bruins again host that day welcoming the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 12:30pm game. The PWHL could conceivably follow later in the day.

Speaking Of A Garden, It's Time For Madison Square

It's time this New York team played a game, well, in New York again, but more importantly in the one place they haven't been, Madison Square Garden. The venue is too in demand to ever be a permanent location for the New York Sirens, and the league would be foolish to move the team from the Prudential Center when the team is beginning to gain momentum in their market. Madison Square Garden has almost no dates available on their calendar, but January 18, one of the New York Sirens' TBD dates remains available. Could this be the moment the team is formally introduced to Manhattan for more than a photo shoot? April 4 could conceivably work, but it would be a doubleheader with the NHL's New York Rangers who host the Detroit Red Wings that day at 12:30pm. The league probably wants to avoid as many doubleheaders as possible to ensure hockey fans can attend both without breaking the bank.

Where Will The PWHL Takeover Tour Visit?

The list of potential cities being tossed around for the 2025-26 version of the PWHL Takeover Tour is long. It includes potential return visits to Edmonton, Denver, Quebec City, and Detroit, the four most popular destinations on last year's tour that have yet to get a PWHL franchise.

The league will certainly test run more markets this year, a list that could include potential stops in Canadian markets like Hamilton and Halifax.

The American side of things remains wide open, but expect the league to continue to look West for a handful of games that could include stops in Los Angeles or elsewhere in California, Las Vegas, Portland, and Dallas, as well as potential games for markets like Columbus, Chicago, Wisconsin, Nashville, and Florida.