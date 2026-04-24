With More Expansion Coming, Will The PWHL Expand Their Playoff Pool?

With the PWHL's collective bargaining agreement capping the regular season schedule at only 32 games, expanding the playoffs makes sense for the league. For players, it makes less sense as their pay drops in the postseason. According to the PWHL's CBA, the Walter Cup winning team this season will receive a $67,101 bonus, runner-up $42,701, and the two teams eliminated in the opening round will receive $24,400. They're salary amounts that the league can easily recoup in a single playoff game in any market. For the league, an expanded playoff is profit, while for the players, at least until a more equitable CBA can be negotiated, it's the chance for a small bonus, and the right to call themselves Walter Cup champions.