PWHL Teams Remain In The Dark About The PWHL Draft

"So that's still a bit of a mystery, we won't know until the rosters a little bit more set up ater this process, we'll adjust once we know what order we're selecting. As a preparation, obviously we've got all of our staff kind of working hard at making sure we're on the same page, we've got draft calls continuously here as we try to navigate what the order will look like or what our needs will look like and that may change, the order might change as we see what roster we have."