With The PWHL Breaking Every In-Arena North American Attendance Record Possible, The Only Place To Go Is Outdoors

The NHL has played an outdoor game in seven of eight PWHL markets. In 2024, the league played a pair of games at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, only 10 miles from the New York Sirens' home venue, the Prudential Center. Those games drew 79,690 and 70,328 on back to back days. On January 1, 2024, the NHL played at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, drawing 47,313 fans. In 2023, the league played at the historic Fenway Park in Boston drawing 39,243, and in 2202 they played at Target Field in Minneapolis with 38,519 on hand. In 2017, the NHL played at TD Place Stadium, which is attached to the current home of the Ottawa Charge, TD Place Arena, drawing 33,959. That year the league also played at BMO Field in Toronto drawing 40,148 fans. 2014 saw the NHL play at BC Place drawing 54,194 fans. The league has played multiple times in some of these markets. While they've been involved in outdoor games, the only PWHL market to never host a game is Montreal.