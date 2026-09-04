Women's Hockey Agencies Continue To Grow In PWHL Era

For years women in hockey went at it alone. Over the last five years however, more agents and agencies have started to represent women's hockey players. Now, it's a thriving and important part of the industry, helping to elevate the professional status of women's hockey.
Only a few short years ago, there weren't many hockey agencies focusing on women's hockey, or even representing top women's hockey players. The opportunity to earn professional wages, or sign lucrative endorsement deals did not exist.
With the PWHL bringing all of the world's best players to one league, that has changed, and so has the world of hockey agencies. It's been a rapid evolution, one that has seen some agencies grow, and others shrink, and also more agencies start taking on women's hockey players.
Large groups that were once primarily focused on the NHL and men's hockey players are now representing PWHL players as well. And there remains some of the original women's hockey agents, people and agencies who existed before the PWHL helping athletes in the PHF and PWHPA get opportunities where others saw none.
The PWHLPA now has a certification program and regulations that must be adhered to. In total, there are 67 agents listed on the PWHLPA website as certified, although not all certified PWHLPA agents are currently have women's hockey clients.
The list also still includes current PWHL Las Vegas general manager Dominique DiDia who helped run CAA's women's hockey arm.
Billie Jean King Enterprises, led by PWHL Advisory Board member Billie Jean King, also is listed as an agency, with their lone client being Kendall Coyne Schofield.
The PWHLPA would have been required to give an exemption for the representation as participation with Billie Jean King Enterprises is listed directly under "Prohibited Conduct Subject to Discipline" in the PWHLPA's Regulations Governing Player Agents. The regulation states it is prohibited, "Without the prior written consent of the PWHLPA, holding or seeking to hold a position, either directly or indirectly, with the PWHL and/or a team of the PWHL, the Mark Walter Group, Billie Jean King Enterprises, any future owner/owners of the PWHL or team of the PWHL, or such other entity that would create an actual conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest between any individual Player and the Player Agent, or the PWHLPA and the Player Agent, as determined at the sole discretion of the PWHLPA."
It's the same regulation that governed DiDia's need to move on from CAA.
From the PWHLPA's list, there are several individuals who primarily work as lawyers who are helping players, but do not serve as traditional agents who also specialize in growing players' off-ice brand through sponsorships, endorsements, appearances, and marketing opportunities.
There also remains a small percentage of players in the PWHLPA who currently do not have an agent, instead choosing to represent themselves, or who have a family member helping them.
Overall, the player agency pool is growing, and will continue to grow as the league now sits at 12 teams, and salaries and financial opportunities for players grow.
The Big Six Agencies
There are agencies with a smaller number of clients, but more star power in their midst. There are also agencies representing a much larger number of women's hockey players, whether they are PWHL players, those in the SDHL, PostFinance League, DFEL, or EWHL.
Six agencies will enter this season leading the way in total number of players represented, most with more than 20 players on their agency roster.
Those agencies, the big six of women's hockey, include Pro Vision Sports Agency, 3G Sports, Cook Stark Management, Lora Athletes, CAA, and Quartexx. Of those groups, CAA and Quartexx also have large men's hockey divisions, while Pro Vision, 3G, and CSM specialize in women's hockey.
Others such as 98 Hockey Management and 93 Hockey Services are both growing closer to that group in size. 93 Hockey Services has a group of European talent such as Aneta Tejralova, Petra Nieminen, and Elisa Holopainen, while 98 Hockey Management represents pros like Nadia Mattivi, Gabrielle David, and Sam Cogan.
Who Has The Top Talent?
CAA, Quartexx, and 3G certainly hold a share of the league's talent. CAA's top athletes include, among others, Olympic gold medalists Aerin Frankel, Tessa Janecke, Alex Carpenter, Cayla Barnes, Haley Winn, Hayley Scamurra, and Hannah Bilka; as well as Canadian national team members Brianne Jenner, Blayre Turnbull, Natalie Spooner, and Claire Thompson. They also have elite prospects like Chloe Primerano, Adrianna Milani, Chyna Taylor, and Jane Daley.
Quartexx has their own share of past and present international stars like Sophie Jaques, Sarah Nurse, Jessie Eldridge, Jaime Bourbonnais, Susanna Tapani, Jamie Lee Rattray, Julia Gosling, Lee Stecklein, Kayle Osborne, and Nicole Hensley, among others.
At 3G Sports, their group includes Alina Muller, Sarah Fillier, Gwyneth Philips, Taylor Heise, Casey O'Brien, Nicole Gosling, Jennifer Gardiner, Kristyna Kaltounkova, Erin Ambrose, Kirsten Simms and Emerance Maschmeyer, among others. Up and comers like Caitlin Kraemer and Eve Gascon are also represented by 3G.
Pro Vision has a decidedly more European flair to the agency with Tereza Vanisova, Katerina Mrazova, Ronja Savolainen, Andrea Brandli, Viivi Vainikka, Natalie Mlynkova, Nina Jobst-Smith, and Daniela Pejsova, along with several other Olympians. The agency also represents North American based talent like Kendall Cooper, Shay Maloney, and Jenna Buglioni.
Lora Athletes represents players such as Ella Shelton, Britta Curl-Salemme, Anna Wilgren, Kristen Campbell, Rory Guilday, Maggie Flaherty, Anne Cherkowski, Ella Huber, Sarah Wozniewicz, Maddi Wheeler, and many others, bringing them into the conversation as ono of the largest, and more talent-filled agencies.
The final agency from the big six, Cook Stark has an abundance of players from all levels both in North America and Europe. Some of their clients include Emma Gentry, Brooke McQuigge, Mariah Keopple, and Callie Shanahan. They also have managed to bring in up and coming prospects, players like Cassie Hall and Hayley MacDonald. They also had more players drafted than any other agency at the 2026 PWHL Draft with 15 players picked.
Some of the agencies with fewer players, however, still pack a punch in terms of talent.
American Group Management for one, represents Emily Clark, Kelly Pannek, Maddy Rooney, and Renata Fast, among others.
Bartlett Hockey, a major NHL agency, represents Megan Keller, Laila Edwards, and Abbey Murphy.
The Team, formerly Wasserman, represents Caroline Harvey and Hilary Knight.
Octagon has Grace Zumwinkle, Emma Peschel, and Rebecca Leslie; Peak Athletes represents Ashton Bell and Emma Maltais; and AF-2 has Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey.
There are other agencies that combine growing lists of several respected PWHL pros such as JL Management, WD Sports, The Advantage, CKM Sports, Avenue, and Collective Pivot.
From this group, WD represents players like Abby Roque, Natalie Buchbinder, Paetyn Levis, and Jessica DiGirolamo; JL represents Maja Nylen Persson, Denisa Krizova, Sidney Morin, and Liz Schepers; Avenue has Shiann Darkangelo, Lina Ljungblom, and Elaine Chuli; Tonbara represents Kristin O'Neill among others; The Advantage has Kati Tabin and Micah Zandee-Hart; and the Collective Pivot has Allie Munroe, and Stephanie Markowski.
Whether boutique, high volume, or big names, the options for PWHL players and prospects continues to grow when choosing their representation. And those agencies are supporting the growing women's hockey ecosystem, and helping to push the professionalism of the sport both on and off the ice forward.