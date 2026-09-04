Women's Hockey Agencies Continue To Grow In PWHL Era

The PWHLPA would have been required to give an exemption for the representation as participation with Billie Jean King Enterprises is listed directly under "Prohibited Conduct Subject to Discipline" in the PWHLPA's Regulations Governing Player Agents. The regulation states it is prohibited, "Without the prior written consent of the PWHLPA, holding or seeking to hold a position, either directly or indirectly, with the PWHL and/or a team of the PWHL, the Mark Walter Group, Billie Jean King Enterprises, any future owner/owners of the PWHL or team of the PWHL, or such other entity that would create an actual conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest between any individual Player and the Player Agent, or the PWHLPA and the Player Agent, as determined at the sole discretion of the PWHLPA."

