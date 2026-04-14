Zandee-Hart Suspended, Huber Fined In Most Recent Round Of PWHL Supplemental Discipline

New York Sirens captain Micah Zandee-Hart will miss the team's final home game of the season after being suspended, while Ella Huber received a fine from the PWHL's Player Safety Committee.
The PWHL handed out supplemental discipline to New York Sirens' captain Micah Zandee-Hart and Boston Fleet rookie Ella Huber following reviews by the PWHL Player Safety Committee.
Zandee-Hart will miss her team's final home game of the season, one with crucial playoff implications, following an illegal check against Minnesota Frost forward Katy Knoll on Saturday. Zande-Hart was assessed a major penalty for the hit to the head in the third period of their loss to the Frost.
According to the review, "the Player Safety Committee determined that Zandee-Hart delivered a high and forceful check that made her opponent’s head the main point of contact on a play where such head contact was avoidable."
This is the second time Zandee-Hart has faced supplmental discipline this season having been assessed a major penalty and game misconduct, along with a $250 fine for a cross check in November.
As for Ella Huber, she was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking Montreal's Hayley Scamurra on Saturday. After a review however, "the Player Safety Committee determined that Huber raised her stick with both arms, causing the shaft to strike her opponent in the head, with sufficient force to warrant supplemental discipline."
Huber received a $250 fine for the incident, her first supplemental discipline in the PWHL.