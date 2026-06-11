Zoe Boyd Signs Two-Year Contract With PWHL Hamilton

PWHL Hamilton continues to stockpile talent signing defender Zoe Boyd to a two-year contract.
PWHL Hamilton has added to their blueline signing Zoe Boyd to a two-year contract during Phase 3 of PWHL expansion player distribution.
Boyd joins Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner, Kayle Osborne, Alina Muller, and Nicole Gosling in Hamilton.
Boyd is Hamilton's first signing of Phase Three.
Boyd appeared in 12 games last season for the Boston Fleet before suffering a season-ending knee injury that required survery. The 25-year-old Caledon East, Ontario product spent two seasons with the Ottawa Charge prior to signing with Boston last offseason.
The Quinnipiac alum is a former Canadian U-18 national team member.