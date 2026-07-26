Zoe Uens On Family, Growth At Quinnipiac And Her Journey To The PWHL

Finding that balance between continuing to develop into the hockey player she strove to be and succeeding in the classroom initially posed a learning curve for Uens. But as she’s done so consistently throughout her story, Uens has found a way to turn those obstacles and moments that might discourage you or me into growth opportunities and defining milestones of success. “Our whole spring program is just doing hard things after hard things so that when those hard things come in the games, they’re easier to overcome,” Uens said. “Towards the end of it, it got a little bit easier, but with the help of those around me, I was able to overcome it.”