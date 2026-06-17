The First 10 Players On PWHL Detroit's Inaugural Roster

Now that Phases 1-4 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process are complete, let's take a look at the 10 players PWHL Detroit signed to their inaugural roster, and one who joined the team via a trade after Phase 4.
Now that Phases 1-4 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process are complete, let's take a look at the 10 players PWHL Detroit signed to their inaugural roster, and one who joined the team via a trade after Phase 4.
Forwards
Daryl Watts
On June 5, 2026, Daryl Watts joined Detroit as the team’s first-ever player, signing a four-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2029-30 season.
In 27 games with the Toronto Sceptres last season, Watts tallied 19 points in the form of 10 goals and nine assists. Not only is she one of the best scorers in the league, Watts is also one of the most trustworthy players to have on the power play partially due to the fact she excels at zone entries and exits. Even though she’s a forward, Watts has no problem stepping in front of a shot or pass in an attempt to change momentum in the favor of her team.
Hannah Bilka
Hannah Bilka is another player who joined Detroit in Phase 2, signing a two-year contract.
Over the course of 14 games last season, Bilka scored four goals and five assists for the Seattle Torrent. Don't let the small amount of games fool you. While playing for team USA in the 2026 Olympics, Bilka sustained an upper body injury, forcing her to miss the rest of the 2025-26 season. Not only did she finish the tournament with a gold medal, Bilka tied as the leader of the tournament with four goals. She has performed at a point-per-game pace, notching seven points in seven games.
Bilka has the scoring touch, and when she can't find an opening, she has zero qualms passing the puck to a teammate who has better options ahead.
Britta Curl-Salemme
Detroit signed Britta Curl-Salemme to a three-year standard player agreement during Phase 2 on June 5, 2026.
During the 2025-26 season, She played at a little under a point-per-game pace, scoring 29 points in 30 games for the Minnesota Frost. This placed her third in the league in points.
Curl-Salemme brings an extra touch of grit to the roster throwing hard and, sometimes, dangerous hits on the opposition. Unfortunately, those hits have caused her to be suspended four times in the past two seasons. An assistant coach like Molly Engstrom should be able to teach Curl-Salemme how to turn those hits into a usable and safe skill.
Jesse Compher
Also added in Phase 2, Jesse Compher signed a three-year contract on June 8, 2026.
Compher tallied 12 points spread evenly between goals and assists, helping power the Toronto Sceptres towards the 2025-26 regular season finish line. Her consistency and commitment to growth has made her an asset to any team she's on, including international tournament rosters.
Taylor Girard
Oh June 11, 2020, Detroit signed Michigan native Taylor Girard to a two-year agreement during Phase 3 of the Expansion Distribution Process.
Girard had a phenomenal start to the 2025-26 season, scoring a hat trick in the season opener for the New York Sirens. She finished the season with seven goals and one assist in 17 games. Her season was cut short in March when she sustained a lower body injury.
One of the highlights of Girard’s game is the infectious nature of her attitude and energy on the ice. She knows how to rally the troops and flip momentum in the favor of her team.
Shiann Darkangelo
During Phase 4, Detroit added another native of Michigan to the roster, signing Shiann Darkangelo to a two-year agreement on June 14, 2026.
Darkangelo’s 52.2 %. success rate on the face off was a huge part of the Montreal Victoire's successful 2025-26 season.
Just like Girard, Darkangelo's energy is infectious and can turn any game around.
Ella Huber
Ella Huber was signed to a one-year contract by Detroit at the end of Phase 4 on June 15, 2026. Over the course of 30 regular-season games for the Boston Fleet, Huber scored four goals and two assists. During the playoffs, she tallied two assists in four games.
She struggled to adapt to the PWHL and changed her game from a prolific scorer to more of a bottom six grinder role.Huber is one of many on the roster who look for new ways to hone their game on top of having a “never give up” attitude.
Not even 24 hours after being signed, Huber was traded back to Boston with Detroit's 27th overall draft pick in exchange for the Fleet's second-round draft pick and third-round draft pick.
Hilary Knight
The league's worst kept secret became official on the morning of June 16, 2026, when Hilary Knight was traded to Detroit from PWHL Las Vegas in exchange for Detroit's 1st round pick in the 2026 PWHL Entry Draft. Knight initally signed a one-year contract with Las Vegas after receiving an Expansion Foundational Offer during Phase 2 of the distribution process. Before signing with Las Vegas, Knight captained the Seattle Torrent in their inaugural season, tallying five goals and nine assists in 22 games.
Like many other forwards on Detroit's roster, Knight is unafraid to sacrifice her body to prevent an opponent's scoring chance from becoming a goal. From the offensive side of things, she is a dream to have on special teams and can easily put up points on 5v5 play. Knight is also a strong leader, having captained the University of Wisconsin (NCAA), the Boston Pride (NWHL), and Team USA (Olympics and Worlds).
Defenders
Cayla Barnes
Detroit added their first defender to the roster during Phase 2 on June 5, 2026, signing Cayla Barnes to a three-year contract.
Over the course of 30 games in the 2025-26 season, Barnes scored three goals and five assists for the Seattle Torrent. Barnes uses her 5-foot-2 stature to her advantage by stealthily zipping through a crowd to steal a puck. Another thing Barnes likes to do is sneak away from the pack and set up shop near the point. Before the opponent realizes she’s there, Barnes has already received and fired off a shot towards the net.
Sydney Bard
Detroit signed Sydney Bard to a two-year contract during Phase 3 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process. In 30 games with the Vancouver Goldeneye in 2025-26, Bard tallied two assists and placed second on the team in blocked shots with 43.
She is another smaller defender, 5-foot-3, who doesn’t let their size stop them from successfully executing their position.
Nina Jobst-Smith
Nina Jobst -Smith signed a one-year contract with Detroit during Phase 4 on June 14, 2026. Starting the 2025-26 season on long-term injured reserve, Jobst-Smith made her debut for the Vancouver Goldeneye on January ninth and gradually worked her way into a more consistent role on the team.
She has a strong work ethic and “next player up” mentality. The word “quit” is not in Jobst-Smith’s vocabulary.
Goaltenders
Detroit opted to forgo signing a goaltender during Phases 1 -4. Which means they likely have their eyes on a goaltender who is eligible in the 2026 entry draft taking place on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Detroit will also be able to sign a goaltender during the Phase 6 Open Signing Period kicking off on Friday, June 19, 2026 at noon.