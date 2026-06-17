The First 10 Players On PWHL Detroit's Inaugural Roster

In 27 games with the Toronto Sceptres last season, Watts tallied 19 points in the form of 10 goals and nine assists. Not only is she one of the best scorers in the league, Watts is also one of the most trustworthy players to have on the power play partially due to the fact she excels at zone entries and exits. Even though she’s a forward, Watts has no problem stepping in front of a shot or pass in an attempt to change momentum in the favor of her team.