12 Organizations Can Win Both The Stanley Cup & Calder Cup in 2026

The Chicago Wolves were one of the best teams in the Central Division down the stretch, and it allowed them to finish with the second-best record in the division behind only the Grand Rapids Griffins. They have a surplus of prospects with star winger Bradly Nadeau leading the way, and it would shock nobody if they went on a run. The same applies to the Carolina Hurricanes, who have been in the Contention conversation for years, and this time around, don’t have the Florida Panthers or Igor Shesterkin to stop them.