Abbotsford Canucks 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

The good news is that this question isn't an issue for the AHL GM spot. Richard Seeley was the GM of the Ontario Reign for the past eight seasons and is taking on a bigger role in the Canucks organization. Seeley has plenty of experience at this level and, notably, established a winning culture with the Reign, bringing in veterans who could help the prospects develop. It's a plus for the Canucks, who know they'll have plenty of help this season from their front office.