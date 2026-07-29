Ranking The AHL Head Coaching Hires From This Offseason

If there’s one coach who will give us writers a tough time, it’s him (mainly because this is a tough name to type out). With this in mind, we’ll call him Ryan P. for short. Anyhow, Ryan P. is an interesting hire for the Abbotsford Canucks, who replaces Manny Malhotra. He comes from the ECHL and off an impressive season with the Wheeling Nailers, and that experience translates to the AHL (with the roster turnover and call-ups). That said, he lacks experience, with only one season in Wheeling, and is an unknown as a head coach.