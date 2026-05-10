AHL Notebook: Context on Springfield-Providence Upset, European Prospect Pipelines & More

The Penguins are making the most of this veteran presence, and they aren’t the only team. It’s an added layer to team building and something that the good teams pick up on. Sure, a veteran who isn’t playing well might not have a great value to the team on the ice but off of it, they can be vital to their success. When talking about the players who have helped Ilyin, MacDonald jokingly added that Alexeyev knows a lot about the power play, even though he doesn’t contribute to it because he’s in the meetings helping Ilyin understand them.