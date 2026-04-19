AHL Notebook: Non-Playoff Team Postmortems, A Fair Assessment of Ryan Martin as an NHL GM & More

The problem is that things went downhill from there for the Rangers and the Wolf Pack. They missed the playoffs last season, and this season, both teams were last in the Eastern Conference. The question is how much blame Martin deserves for the AHL team’s decline. The Rangers GM Chris Drury didn’t give him many prospects to work with, and the team is mismanaged up top. The blame falls on Martin when it comes to the rest of the roster. The inability to replace veterans like Alex Belzile, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, and Jake Leschyshyn left the team depleted of talent.