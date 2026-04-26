AHL Notebook: Springfield, AHL GM Updates & More

Jason Spezza - He’s the GM on the rise and was recently mentioned on 32 Thoughts The Podcast. The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins are one of the best teams in the AHL, and some will credit that to Kyle Dubas but many will look at how Spezza oversaw the team and got it to overachieve for the second year in a row. The catch is that Spezza won’t take a position this offseason, as the reports suggest he’s not interested in doing so. However, as Dubas mentors him, it’s a matter of time before that happens.