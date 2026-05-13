AHL Penguins Are Playing Playoff Hockey at the Right Time

Howe, in particular, has made his mark as a versatile forward. He joined the team as a fourth liner and will eventually make his mark in the NHL as a checking bottom-six player. He was on the top line in Game One with Rafael Harvey-Pinard out with an injury, and he didn’t miss a beat. “I like to call myself a Swiss Army knife out there. I try to do my best out there in whatever situation the coach puts me in,” Howe mentioned after Game One in a conversation with The Hockey News. That versatile play was on display on his goal and throughout the game, which is why he’s become a prospect to watch in the Penguins' system.