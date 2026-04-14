AHL Transaction Tuesday: What You Need to Know 4/14/26

Bridgeport Islanders
It’s hard to keep track of all the transactions in the American Hockey League (AHL), and it’s hard to care about most of them either. So, every Tuesday, Mike Fink looks at the big ones and their impact on the teams involved.
It’s hard to keep track of all the transactions in the American Hockey League (AHL), and it’s hard to care about most of them either. So, every Tuesday, Mike Fink looks at the big ones and their impact on the teams involved.
Islanders Wave of Call Ups
- Victor Eklund, who is new to the AHL after playing most of the season in Sweden, was brought up. The top prospect had two goals and seven assists in seven games.
- Liam Foudy was also brought up from Bridgeport. He’s been one of the leaders for the AHL team, scoring 46 points and playing a key role in the prospect development.
- The Islanders also sent Semyon Varlamov to the AHL in his first action since his injury last season.
Pyotr Kotchetkov Joins The Hurricanes
- This season was a step back for Pyotr Kotchetkov, as he wasn’t part of the NHL goaltending unit and instead was assigned to the AHL.
- He won’t start for the NHL team but this is a good call up to get him ready for the Calder Cup Playoffs, which the Chicago Wolves are set up to go far in.
TJ Hughes Signs with the Colorado Avalanche
- Someone jokingly said “this is why we can’t have nice things” as the rich get richer.
- The standout in college is joining the Colorado Avalanche as a free agent signing.
- But fear not, he won’t be on the NHL team, he’ll be a key part of the Colorado Eagles for their playoff run.
Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Called Up By The Red Wings
- Michael Brandsegg-Nygård is one of the top prospects and stars on the Grand Rapids Griffins, who had 20 goals and 24 assists in 58 AHL games.
- Some might say this move is too little and too late. The Red Wings were eliminated from the playoffs and extended their playoff drought to 10 years.
David Reinbacher Joins The Canadiens
- With Noah Dobson out until the playoffs and possibly longers, the Canadiens have a void on their defense.
- So, this is a big opportunity for David Reinbacher, a top prospect who hasn’t had the best year in Laval but is a talented puck-handling defenseman.
Hunter Haight Joins The Wild
- The AHL Player of the Week gets his call up for the Wild.
- It’s been a rough season for the AHL team but he’s been a bright spot and gets rewarded for it with a cup of coffee in the NHL.
David Jiricek Joins The Flyers
- The notable return in the Bobby Brink trade, David Jiiricek has stepped up in Lehigh Valley.
- The Flyers already clinched a playoff spot so the game against the Canadiens will be one where he gets plenty of ice time.