Revisiting the 12-Step Program to Turn Around the Bridgeport Islanders: The Steps They Took to Return to Contention

Last season, the Islanders wouldn’t drop their top prospects into that situation. They had a team that prevented prospects from taking steps forward. They had a plan in place for Cole Eiserman and Victor Eklund, both of whom joined the team in March. Eklund kicked off the ground running and proved he could drive play from the wing regardless of his linemates, which explains his recent call up. Eiserman needed more time but the Islanders made sure to play him on the Highmore and Matt Luff line from the start as both skilled forwards could ease him into the AHL.