Bill Zonnon: Adding to the Penguins Forward Prospect Pipeline

“I think the biggest thing is my complete game, whether it’s offensively or defensively, I can do a lot of good stuff, and ultimately, my work ethic, where every time I’m out there, I compete,” Bill Zonnon
The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins already had a great team heading into the Calder Cup Playoffs. They ended the season with the second-best record in the Atlantic Division and the third-best in the American Hockey League. Yet, as is the norm in the AHL, they keep adding to their roster even during the playoffs.
Mikhail Ilyin joined the Penguins for the first playoff game and fit right in on the wing. Bill Zonnon is the latest addition, joining the team for Game One of the Atlantic Division Final against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
To say that Zonnon impressed would be an understatement. He scored the first goal of the game in his AHL debut in a 2-0 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds. Zonnon is the latest prospect added to the Penguins team that already has plenty and has a culture that brings out the best in them.
How Wilkes-Barre Scranton Helps These Prospects Out
In the AHL, it’s typical to have prospects join a team late in the season. What isn’t typical is for those prospects to play pivotal roles on playoff teams. The Penguins have a culture in place to bring in these young players and allow them to pick up where they left off.
The veteran presence is one of the primary factors. The veterans are the leaders in the locker room but more importantly, they lead by example, playing the right way to allow prospects to learn the pro game.
Defenseman Phil Kemp did wonders to develop Owen Pickering, and Pickering is returning the favor by helping Harrison Brunicke, who is new to the team. Winger Rafael Harvey-Pinard isn’t the vocal leader but sets the tone with his play, and it’s why Rutger McGroarty has made significant strides, especially in this playoff run. “I think the whole vibe, the whole atmosphere inside, makes it easier for guys to adjust their game. We have a great group of older guys who know how to be leaders, and we can trust,” Sergei Murashov mentioned in a conversation with The Hockey News.
Speaking of Murashov, he’s part of the Russian prospect group the Penguins built. With Alex Alexeyev and Murashov already on the team, Ilyin, who is new to North America, can join and acclimate with an easier transition. “He would not be where he is now without them,” head coach Kirk MacDonald noted about Ilyin and the help he’s received from the older Russian players who can translate the game plan and breakdowns but also help him navigate life outside of hockey.
Zonnon Joins Calvert, Howe & Klassen in the Pipeline
Zonnon looked and played like the ideal modern-day fourth-line center when he made his AHL debut on Tuesday night. He defends and plays a physical game, plus, he has a scoring touch, which was on display when he found the back of the net.
Moreover, Zonnon has that competitive edge, which he shows on every shift. “I think the biggest thing is my complete game, whether it’s offensively or defensively, I can do a lot of good stuff, and ultimately, my work ethic, where every time I’m out there, I compete,” he mentioned after his debut.
He’s not the only prospect in the system who is playing that way, either. The two-way physical play from the bottom six gives the Penguins a forward group that can match up with anyone and win in the playoffs. Atley Calvert and Gabe Klassen are the young centers who primarily play on the fourth line but they’ve moved up in the lineup.
Then there’s Tanner Howe, who looks like the up-and-coming fourth-line winger who can play in Pittsburgh soon enough. With Harvey-Pinard out with an injury, Howe moved up to the top line and stepped up in that role, scoring a goal in Game One and contributing on both ends. It speaks to the versatility he provides, or as he put it, “I like to call myself a Swiss Army knife out there. I try to do my best out there in whatever situation the coach puts me in.”
The Penguins are known for having skilled prospects in their system. McGroarty, Koivunen, and Ilyin all project as top-six players. Even Tristan Broz, who doesn’t have the game-changing skill, can be a top-six center someday because of all the minor details in his game. The Penguins need depth, and they’ve stocked the system with these players.
It’s Part of Pittsburgh’s Youth Movement
The Penguins are developing multiple fourth liners in their prospect pool by design. With general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas rebuilding the team, it’s about turning them into a competitive team when Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are no longer part of the team (whenever that may be).
The big plus to the checking forward surplus is that the Penguins are developing versatile forwards for their bottom six. Yes, they can check but they also defend and score, two qualities needed from a third and fourth line in the NHL.
The other layer to this forward movement is that the Penguins are adding more prospects to their system. A well-run team always wants more prospects to have as reinforcements or to flip in trades. Dubas knows that, and if he wants to make a splash someday, it will involve some of these prospects.
In the meantime, these players are helping the AHL team make a Calder Cup run. It gives the fanbase excitement for now and the future as well. The Penguins have a good thing going, and everyone is taking note during the Calder Cup Playoffs.