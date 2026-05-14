Bill Zonnon: Adding to the Penguins Forward Prospect Pipeline

Then there’s Tanner Howe, who looks like the up-and-coming fourth-line winger who can play in Pittsburgh soon enough. With Harvey-Pinard out with an injury, Howe moved up to the top line and stepped up in that role, scoring a goal in Game One and contributing on both ends. It speaks to the versatility he provides, or as he put it, “I like to call myself a Swiss Army knife out there. I try to do my best out there in whatever situation the coach puts me in.”