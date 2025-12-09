Bradly Nadeau Named AHL Player Of The Week

Chicago Wolves forward Bradly Nadeau has been named AHL layer of the Week for the period ending Dec. 7.

Nadeau notched three goals, five points, and was a +5 in three games last week.

He scored two goals including the game winner on Dec. 5 before adding another goal and two assists on Dec. 6.

The 20-year-old has eight goals and 17 points in 15 AHL games this season, he has one goal, the first of his career, in six NHL games this season.

The St-Francois de Madaw, N.B., native has 40 goals and 75 points in 79 career AHL games and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team last season.

A first round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023, Nadeau has two points in nine career NHL games.