Bridgeport Needs a Simple Road Game, A Much-Needed Learning Curve for the AHL Prospects

The catch is that the Bears have the skill to match it with the Islanders if needed. “We can play either way,” King noted, and Henrik Rybinski, who assisted the game-winning goal by splitting the Islander defense on the rush, confirmed, “We can play any way but we’re at our best when we’re making smart plays at the lines.” The Bears are cutting down on mistakes at the right time, and it’s coming in handy as they head home for Game Two with a chance to advance to the next round. “You've got to make sure you get the blue lines, you don’t want to turn it over and give them a three-on-two,” Rybinski added.